Home

POWERED BY

Services
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:30 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
1413 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Porcelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo V. Porcelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelo V. Porcelli Obituary
PORCELLI, ANGELO V.
87, passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2019. He was the husband of Alice (Stone) Porcelli. They had been married for 57 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Domenic and Adelina (Penta) Porcelli. Sergeant Porcelli proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952 – 1954. He received an honorable discharge with two bronze stars. He was the owner of Division Tile & Marble Company for many years before his retirement. Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Steven Porcelli, Lynne Cianci and her husband Raymond, Thomas Porcelli and his wife Susan, Kenneth Porcelli and his wife Gayle, and Karin Sabetta and her husband David. He was the father of the late Thomas Angelo Porcelli. He was the loving grandfather of Raymond and Justin Cianci, Gianna Fraielli, Gia and Chloe Porcelli, Nicholas and David Sabetta, Benjamin and Domenic Porcelli. He was the brother of Emily, Hilda, and Rita Porcelli and the late Louis, Anthony, Joseph Porcelli and Helen Lisi.
His funeral will be held on Thursday October 3, 2019, calling hours will be 8 to 10:30 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence. Burial with military honors will be in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to D.A.V. Disabled American Veterans, 1 Capitol Hill, Providence, RI 02908.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
Download Now