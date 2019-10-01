|
PORCELLI, ANGELO V.
87, passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2019. He was the husband of Alice (Stone) Porcelli. They had been married for 57 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Domenic and Adelina (Penta) Porcelli. Sergeant Porcelli proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952 – 1954. He received an honorable discharge with two bronze stars. He was the owner of Division Tile & Marble Company for many years before his retirement. Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Steven Porcelli, Lynne Cianci and her husband Raymond, Thomas Porcelli and his wife Susan, Kenneth Porcelli and his wife Gayle, and Karin Sabetta and her husband David. He was the father of the late Thomas Angelo Porcelli. He was the loving grandfather of Raymond and Justin Cianci, Gianna Fraielli, Gia and Chloe Porcelli, Nicholas and David Sabetta, Benjamin and Domenic Porcelli. He was the brother of Emily, Hilda, and Rita Porcelli and the late Louis, Anthony, Joseph Porcelli and Helen Lisi.
His funeral will be held on Thursday October 3, 2019, calling hours will be 8 to 10:30 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence. Burial with military honors will be in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to D.A.V. Disabled American Veterans, 1 Capitol Hill, Providence, RI 02908.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2019