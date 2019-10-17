|
|
Granata, Anio A. "Tony"
94, passed on Sunday surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Lucia "Lucy" (Paolantonio) Granata for forty-four years.
He leaves his children, Elaine Koval of Smithfield, Marion Carnevale (Thomas) of Smithfield, Annette Schofield (Peter) of Glocester, Anthony Granata (Darlene) of Burrillville and Ronald Granata of Cranston. Survived by 10 grandchildren, Jason, Jamie, Anthony, Tiffany, Thomas, Anna, David, Joseph, Lauren and Catherine. Great grandfather of six. Brother of the late Guido Risio and William Granata. He leaves his companion, Columbine "Cully" Campagnone of Cranston.
Mass of Christian Burial at 9AM Saturday in St. Eugene's Church, 1251 Putnam Pike, Chepachet. Burial with Military Honors in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Vistation Friday 4-7pm in Anderson-Winfield Greenville. In lieu of flowers, Anio wished donations to be made to the . For complete obit visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 17, 2019