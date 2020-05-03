|
DONILON, ANITA A. (NIGRELLI)
99, of Warwick, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 at Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Cranston. Born in Westerly, she was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Charles E. Donilon Jr. and daughter of the late Santo and Theresa (Salimeno) Nigrelli.
Anita was a graduate of Westerly High School and Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing. A registered nurse, she served in the US Navy at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina during World War II. When the war ended, she was reassigned to St. Albans Naval Hospital in New York City. It was during this time that she met her husband, Charlie. A dentist in the US Navy and also from Rhode Island, he had just returned from his service in the South Pacific. They made their home in Warwick where they raised their family and were happily married for almost 41 years before his passing.
Anita will be remembered for how kind she was to everyone she met. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family. A fabulous cook, every Sunday she prepared a lavish brunch for the family (and sometimes friends) who gathered at her home. In later years, her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life. They could always count on "Nana Nete" to provide them with sweet treats! She loved to attend their school and sports events, and travel to see those who were farther away. She very much enjoyed gardening, playing golf, and visiting with her wonderful Gaspee Plateau neighbors. She was a communicant of St. Peter's Church and resided in her Warwick home for 66 years.
She is survived by her four children; Patricia Thompson and her husband John of Warwick and Narragansett, Diane Ritland and her husband Thomas of Quechee Vermont, Charles E. Donilon III and his wife Diane of South Kingstown, and Mark Donilon and his wife Cheryl of Coventry. She also leaves nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, her brother Joseph Nigrelli of Westerly, three sisters in law, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Clarence and Walter Nigrelli.
Services will respectfully be private, followed by burial at the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anita's memory to St. Peter's Church in Warwick or to would be appreciated. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020