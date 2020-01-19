|
|
McGuire, Anita Bellini
Anita Bellini McGuire, formerly of North Providence, RI and late of Unionville, CT, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Anita was born on Holy Saturday, April 3, 1920, to Angelo and Pauline (D'Agostino) Bellini. She was married to the late Edward J. McGuire for 57 years until his death in 1998. Anita is survived by her daughter Eileen DelSignore (Edward 2016) of Bolton, CT, her son Edward J. McGuire (Karen) of Franklin, MA, her daughter Loren Gelber (Dr. Joel) of Avon, CT, her brother Vasili Bellini (Josephine) of Montpelier, VT, 9 cherished grandchildren and 14 precious great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may join family members for Anita's funeral service on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., at St. Mary Home Chapel, 2021 Albany Avenue, West Hartford, CT. Burial will follow at the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020