PLAZIAK, ANITA C. (LIZOTTE)
99, of West Warwick, passed away Thursday morning, February 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence.
She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Plaziak. A lifelong resident of West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Eva (Demers) Lizotte.
Mrs. Plaziak was employed in the textile industry with various companies for many years until retiring. She was a communicant of Christ the King Church, loved animals and enjoyed playing bingo.
She is survived by two daughters, Suzanne M. Parry (late husband Donald) of West Warwick and Charlotte A. Reels of West Warwick; three grandchildren, Laurie Longo, Carol Parry-McCullough and Eric Reels and four great grandchildren, Timothy, Jeffrey, Olivia and Emily Longo. She was the sister of the late Florida Dion, Theresa Clark, Marie, Edward and Emile Lizotte.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 am in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Christ the King Church, 120 Legris Ave., West Warwick. Interment will be in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2020