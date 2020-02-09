Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
120 Legris Avenue West
Warwick, RI
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:30 PM
RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Exeter, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Plaziak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita C. (Lizotte) Plaziak


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita C. (Lizotte) Plaziak Obituary
PLAZIAK, ANITA C. (LIZOTTE)
99, of West Warwick, passed away Thursday morning, February 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence.
She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Plaziak. A lifelong resident of West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Eva (Demers) Lizotte.
Mrs. Plaziak was employed in the textile industry with various companies for many years until retiring. She was a communicant of Christ the King Church, loved animals and enjoyed playing bingo.
She is survived by two daughters, Suzanne M. Parry (late husband Donald) of West Warwick and Charlotte A. Reels of West Warwick; three grandchildren, Laurie Longo, Carol Parry-McCullough and Eric Reels and four great grandchildren, Timothy, Jeffrey, Olivia and Emily Longo. She was the sister of the late Florida Dion, Theresa Clark, Marie, Edward and Emile Lizotte.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 am in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Christ the King Church, 120 Legris Ave., West Warwick. Interment will be in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -