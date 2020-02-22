|
|
SOLOMON, ANITA E. (KESTENMAN)
age 87, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 with her three daughters by her side. She was the wife of the late Eliot Solomon.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Abraham and Shirley (Cohn) Kestenman. She was a graduate of Hope High School in Providence. Following her parents, and with her husband Eliot, she had been the owner of Lloyds, one of the most popular restaurants on the East Side of Providence. Anita was a lifelong member of Temple Beth-El, an active participant in its Sisterhood and Garden Club, and a determined organizer of its kitchen. She proudly volunteered, and was later an employee, at Women & Infants Hospital.
Anita's greatest joy was her family. She is survived by three daughters, Gail Solomon (Michael), Jamie Goldstein (Peter Glaude) and Judith Grant (Al); two sisters, Joan Solomon and Janet Neitlich; four grandchildren, Joshua (Nicole), Dana (Louis), Alexander (Noha), and Kady; one great grandson, Ryder, and her beloved grand dog Oliver.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2 pmat Temple Beth-El, 70 Orchard Ave, Providence, RI 02906 with burial to follow in Sons of Israel and David Cemetery, Providence. Shiva on Sunday, Februrary 23 will be held 6–8 pm at Temple Beth-El. Shiva on Monday and Tuesday February 24 and 25 will be 2–4 and 7–9 pm at the home of Gail Solomon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to Temple Beth-El. For information and directions, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020