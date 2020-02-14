Home

Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-5050
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
333 Sandy Lane
Warwick, RI
View Map
Anita I. Durand Obituary
DURAND, ANITA I.
85, passed peacefully Sunday (2/9/2020) at the Elmhearst Extended Care Facility. Born in San Diego, CA, a daughter of the late Reo and Ida (Beaudreault) Beaulieu she was married to the late Roland W. Durand.
Mrs. Durand was a bookkeeper in the law offices of Wingrad Shine and Zach for 30 years before retiring in 1999. She was a member of St. Matthews Womans Club and SPREAD Program as well as it's choir. She was also a member of the Cranston Senior Center. She loved her dogs, cooking baking, crocheting, singing, playing piano, traveling, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She leaves a son, Roger R. (Sharon) Durand of Warwick and 2 daughters; Louise (Herbert) Scott of LaVernia, TX and Therese Buchanan of Cranston. She also leaves 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Her life will be celebrated with calling hours Monday from 4-7pm in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick at Tuesday at 10:00am. Burial will be in RI Veterans Cemetery, Please visit cranstonfuneral.com for directions.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 14, 2020
