|
|
COLASANTO, ANITA L. (FERRI)
76, of Coventry, passed away at home on Monday, February 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She survived by her beloved husband Emiro "Tom" Colasanto of 55 years, her cherished daughters and their husbands Valerie & Gregory Bishop and Anne & Steven Barter and her three beloved grandchildren Ashley Bishop, Zachary Bishop and Sarah Barter.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10a.m. at the Holy Ghost Church, 1 Knight Street in Providence. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery in Cranston. Visitation is respectfully omitted. Please view full obituary at maceroni.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2019