PAPA, ANITA L. (SOUZA)
79, of North Providence, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Peter A. Papa for 58 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Louise (Medeiros) Souza.
A devout Catholic, Anita was a faithful parishioner of St. Ann Church in Providence. She served those in need at Mary House, an outreach ministry of St. Patrick Church in Providence for many years. She also served at Mount Saint Rita's in Cumberland, where she became a Eucharistic Minister and a Sister of Mercy. Anita enjoyed baking and was famously known for her Christmas Day Cheesecake. She also enjoyed knitting, traveling and especially enjoyed spending quality time with her cherished family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Anita is survived by her devoted daughter, Lisa Castellone; her sister, Paulette St. Jacques; her sister-in-law, Cecile Souza; a niece, Rene Miller; and three nephews, Kevin St. Jacques, Raymond St. Jacques and Dennis Souza, Jr. She was the sister of the late Dennis Souza and aunt of the late Steven St. Jacques.
Visitation will be held Saturday Morning, March 14, 2020 from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. in the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 200 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anita's memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2020