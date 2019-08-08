|
SIMPKINS, ANITA M. (LANCELLOTTA)
Anita M .(Lancellotta) Simpkins, age 75 of West Warwick, passed away suddenly Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Warwick, RI, she was the daughter of the late Angelo Lancellotta and the late Ida (Izzi) Lancellotta, and the sister of the late Norma Petrarca. She was the loving and devoted wife of Allen Simpkins, Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 854 Providence Street, West Warwick. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Friday from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , in memory of Anita Simpkins through or via phone at 1-800-227-2345.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 8, 2019