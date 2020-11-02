DUPONT, ANITA R.
(nee LaVallee), 74, passed away in her home in Greenville, RI on October 30, 2020. A devout Catholic, Anita was born in Providence to the late Gabrielle (Belair) and Frederick R. LaVallee. She graduated from St. Charles High School in Providence. Anita served food and cheer for 27 years at the Newport Creamery Greenville. She was an avid Scrabble player and played Words with Friends several times a day, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She leaves behind her husband Peter DuPont, her children Kerry, Melanie, and Adam DuPont, her granddaughter Lily Holt, her twin sister Annette Fay, her brother Pete LaVallee and his wife Donna, and her many nieces, nephews, and cousins in the U.S. and Canada. Anita was predeceased by her brother Frederick LaVallee and his wife Natalie, and her close friend Corinne Verdone.
Services for Anita will be held on Wednesday, November 4th. To protect everyone, masks and social distancing are absolutely required at all locations. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:15 to 10:15 am at Robbins Funeral Home in North Providence. At 11:00 am, Mass will be held at St. Philip Parish in Greenville. Immediately following Mass, close family and friends may proceed to Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Anita's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please visit robbinsfuneralhome.com
for Anita's complete obituary.