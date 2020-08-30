As a Daughter-in-Law....she was an Amazing person....knowing her for over 20 years...She always had a comeback to whatever you said!! She and my Grandmother Nancy Canapp were just a year apart and was so upset we lost her March 23, 2020....Brian was her Grandson carrying on the Sweeney name...she loved to sing to him when he was little and she was the only other one who could calm him down❤

Both Angel's and the Men they loved are all back together again and looking down at us....Love and God Bless Mom....You will be Missed so much!!❤❤



Jenn Sweeney

Family