1/1
Anita R. Sweeney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWEENEY, ANITA R.
83, of West Warwick, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Kent Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Sweeney. Anita worked as an electroplater for Sardelli's for many years before her retirement. She was a resident of West View Nursing Home, West Warwick.
Anita is survived by her loving children, Maureen Vinacco and her husband Anthony of Warwick, Diana Bedrick of West Warwick, Michael Sweeney and his wife Jennifer of Maryland; cherished grandchildren, Dedra, Kaylee, Brian and Samantha; great-grandson Jaxson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian of Burial on Tuesday, September 1st at 10:00 am in St. Kevin's Church, Warwick. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday, August 31st from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Kevin's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 29, 2020
She was a Dear Lady . Her Faith & Love For Her God was Strong . Her Family gave her great Joy and ment everything to her . She will be Dearly Missed . May God Bless Her & Give comfort to all her Family & Friends ... Amen
Linda Kirstein
August 28, 2020
I have so many fond memories- we lived right upstairs and she was like my mother too for several years. I am so so sorry for your loss! She will be missed. Sending lots of love to you all ❤
Becky Powell
Friend
August 28, 2020
As a Daughter-in-Law....she was an Amazing person....knowing her for over 20 years...She always had a comeback to whatever you said!! She and my Grandmother Nancy Canapp were just a year apart and was so upset we lost her March 23, 2020....Brian was her Grandson carrying on the Sweeney name...she loved to sing to him when he was little and she was the only other one who could calm him down❤
Both Angel's and the Men they loved are all back together again and looking down at us....Love and God Bless Mom....You will be Missed so much!!❤❤
Jenn Sweeney
Family
August 28, 2020
My condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Sweeney family. Sorry for your loss.
Brendan Benoit
Acquaintance
August 27, 2020
Anita was a good friend and neighbor when we all lived in Edgewood. I am so sorry that she has passed. I will always remember how much she helped me when we were neighbors. Thinking of you all as you grieve for your mom and grandma.
stephanie powell
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved