SWEENEY, ANITA R.
83, of West Warwick, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Kent Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Sweeney. Anita worked as an electroplater for Sardelli's for many years before her retirement. She was a resident of West View Nursing Home, West Warwick.
Anita is survived by her loving children, Maureen Vinacco and her husband Anthony of Warwick, Diana Bedrick of West Warwick, Michael Sweeney and his wife Jennifer of Maryland; cherished grandchildren, Dedra, Kaylee, Brian and Samantha; great-grandson Jaxson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian of Burial on Tuesday, September 1st at 10:00 am in St. Kevin's Church, Warwick. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday, August 31st from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com
