KERZNER, ANITA SHIRLEY,
96, passed away on June 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold L. Kerzner. She is survived by her son Jay J. Kerzner (Paul Colarik); 2 grandchilren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Barry M. Kerzer. For a full obituary, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.