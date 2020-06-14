Anita Shirley Kerzner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KERZNER, ANITA SHIRLEY,
96, passed away on June 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold L. Kerzner. She is survived by her son Jay J. Kerzner (Paul Colarik); 2 grandchilren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Barry M. Kerzer. For a full obituary, www.sugarmansinai.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
4013318094
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved