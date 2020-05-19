|
|
|
LENON, Ann A. (Dalessio)
94, of Swansea, May 8, 2020. Wife of the late Harvey E. Lenon Jr.; mother of Elizabeth L. Smith and her husband Richard; Mary Jane Lenon of Lakeville; and Harvey P. Lenon of Warren; sister of Norma Pearson of Riverside; grandmother of Kevin Richard Smith, Jessica Ann Smith, and Jason Winston Elliott; great-grandmother of Richard Lenon Smith and Autumn Elizabeth Smith. She was the sister of the late Frank W. Dalessio, Philomena E. DeRensis, and Dora A. Florenzano. As a consequence of current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral services were private. A public memorial service at St. Dominic's Church, Swansea will be announced at a later date. Contributions in her honor may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. To view the full obituary or to send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020