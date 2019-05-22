|
NARCISO, ANN A. (ENNES)
age 77, of Hawthorne St., N. Providence, passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late David C. Narciso. Ann was born in Providence, a daughter of the late Alfred C. and Lena (Cucarelli) Ennes.
She is survived by her loving children and granddaughter; David C. Narciso, his wife Rose and their daughter Jessica all of N. Providence, Reverend Richard A. Narciso, Pastor of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Johnston, many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and close friends. She was predeceased by her siblings; Marie "Zoe" Ditri and Gertrude "Trudy" Morales.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10am in the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Camp St., Providence. Burial will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-8pm at the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann's memory to the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, 99 Camp St. Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2019