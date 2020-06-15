DURANTE, ANN ANGELL
84, of Narragansett, on June 13. Mother of Donna McCadden and the late Diane Joss. Visiting hours Wednesday 9-10:15 am at Avery-Storti, Wakefield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Narragansett. For full obituary and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 15, 2020.