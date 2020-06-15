Ann Angell Durante
DURANTE, ANN ANGELL
84, of Narragansett, on June 13. Mother of Donna McCadden and the late Diane Joss. Visiting hours Wednesday 9-10:15 am at Avery-Storti, Wakefield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Narragansett. For full obituary and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Ann was a true Angel One of my all time favorite Friends. I was so lucky to have her in my life. So very sorry Donna and Family Love Jane and Chip
Jane Howard
Friend
