Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
8:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
1413 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Adessi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann C. Adessi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann C. Adessi Obituary
ADESSI, ANN C.
76, of North Providence, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Lucy (DiChiaro) Adessi.
Ann's professional career included various roles at Fleet National Bank and Bank of America. She achieved her Associate, Bachelor's and Master's Degrees while working full time. Ann had a passion for volunteering since high school, most recently at Hasbro Children's Hospital, Holy Family Home for Mothers and Children, as well as the St. Anthony Parish Lunch Ministry.
She is survived by her brothers, John Adessi and his wife, Cecile and Alfredo Adessi; two nieces, Kimberly Passanante and Lauren Ibold; and three nephews, Michael, Steven and Edward Adessi. She was the partner of the late Robert Almeida and leaves behind their family, Robert Almeida Jr., his wife MaryAnn; and their children, Kyle and Colleen; and Amybeth, her husband, Patrick Dunphy and their children, Katelyn, Patrick Jr. and Abbie. Ann is also survived by her sisters by heart, Maureen Hopkins and Gloria Porter; cherished friends, Mary McGann, Patricia Tutalo and Pearl Motta, along with many other loving friends and relatives.
Her funeral will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 7 a.m. from MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 8 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Thursday 5:30 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to: Holy Family Home, c/o 5 Gibbs St., North Providence, RI 02904. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now