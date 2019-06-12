|
|
ADESSI, ANN C.
76, of North Providence, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Lucy (DiChiaro) Adessi.
Ann's professional career included various roles at Fleet National Bank and Bank of America. She achieved her Associate, Bachelor's and Master's Degrees while working full time. Ann had a passion for volunteering since high school, most recently at Hasbro Children's Hospital, Holy Family Home for Mothers and Children, as well as the St. Anthony Parish Lunch Ministry.
She is survived by her brothers, John Adessi and his wife, Cecile and Alfredo Adessi; two nieces, Kimberly Passanante and Lauren Ibold; and three nephews, Michael, Steven and Edward Adessi. She was the partner of the late Robert Almeida and leaves behind their family, Robert Almeida Jr., his wife MaryAnn; and their children, Kyle and Colleen; and Amybeth, her husband, Patrick Dunphy and their children, Katelyn, Patrick Jr. and Abbie. Ann is also survived by her sisters by heart, Maureen Hopkins and Gloria Porter; cherished friends, Mary McGann, Patricia Tutalo and Pearl Motta, along with many other loving friends and relatives.
Her funeral will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 7 a.m. from MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 8 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Thursday 5:30 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to: Holy Family Home, c/o 5 Gibbs St., North Providence, RI 02904. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 12, 2019