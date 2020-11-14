CELI, ANN (MARTINO)
94, of Plainfield Pike, Johnston passed away November 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Celi and daughter of the late Carmine and Concetta (Massi) Martino.
Ann was a loving mother to Lorene Paliotte and the late Gary Celi. She was also the mother-in-law of Betsy Celi and Richard Paliotte; grandmother to Rebecca and Christopher Celi; great-grandmother to Jax, Alayna, and Oakley. Ann was predeceased by seven siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:00 AM in Holy Cross Church, 645 Hartford Avenue, Providence. Social distancing and masks are required with occupancy restriction of no more than 75 people. Burial will be private.
