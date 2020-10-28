CERVINI, ANN (Kenny)
89 of Providence, passed away peacefully October 24, 2020 at the Elmwood Health Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Cervini . They met and were married at the Biltmore Hotel in Providence, where they were both employed. Born in County Clare ,Ireland, a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Quinn) Kenny. After retiring Ann worked for the Providence School Lunch Program. She was the beloved mother of Ann- Marie Cervini and Mary M. Cervini both of R.I. and Joseph D. Cervini of Virginia. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews around the country and in Ireland Ann was the last of 10 siblings. She was the sister of the late Martin, Michael, James, Kathleen and Margaret Kenny, Bridget Conca, Eileen O'Donohue, Teresa Swanson and Mary Breheny. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Providence. Burial will be private. VISITATION THURSDAY 6-8 p.m. in 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com