Stadtler, Ann (Marie) Coleman

Dr. Ann Marie Coleman Stadtler DNP, RN, CPNP, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on July 25, 2020 due to complications from Mesothelioma (lung cancer). She was born in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Vincent Coleman and Agnes Minahan Coleman Ferguson.

A private family mass celebrating her life will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Ann Coleman Stadtler Mesothelioma Research Fund c/o Dr. Michael Rabin. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, (Dana-1234) Boston, MA 02215



