DiPIRO, ANN (SHEEHAN)
83, of Lincoln, RI, died on July 8 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI, after incurring head trauma in a fall at home four days previous. She had also suffered a heart attack on June 9.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Ursula M. (Mahoney) Sheehan. With her husband, Frank Angelo DiPiro, DMD, Ann raised four daughters and a son in Lincoln, where she and her husband lived until her death. A huge proponent of education, Ann saw books, knowledge, and the great institutions of learning as the single most likely and legitimate means to accomplishment, success, and fulfillment in this life. She encouraged her children to work hard in school, to achieve, to take an interest in ideas and to develop academic and intellectual skills.
As a young wife, Ann turned herself into a wonderful cook by taking cooking classes and simply by doing. Big family meals at home were frequent and a vital component of the home life Ann created for her family.
A quintessential introvert, Ann loved relaxing at the end of the day alone in her living room with a shawl and a book. She was a voracious reader of fiction. She also loved art history and had, over the years, traveled to a number of museums—home and abroad—where she was thrilled to see works by the great masters.
The wife and mother of avid athletes, Ann golfed and skied for many years, seemingly enjoying the beautiful natural surroundings and family time these sports afforded as much as the activities themselves.
In her latter years, Ann spent winters with her husband, Frank, in West Palm Beach, FL. There, she enjoyed playing bridge, welcoming her visiting children and grandchildren, and retreating to her living room with a good book.
In addition to Frank, her husband of 61 years, Ann is survived by her five children, Lysbeth Gorelczenko (Frank) of Attleboro, MA, Pamela J. DiPiro, MD (Stewart Silvestri) of Brookline, MA, Daniel F. DiPiro (Carol Voloshin) of Concord, NH, Emily Ann DiPiro (Brian Fenton) of Wellesley, MA, Jean DiPiro Goldstone (Daniel) of Wellesley, MA. Ann is also survived by her sister Meg Braica (Andrew) of West Palm Beach, FL; 14 grandchildren, Jennifer and Joshua Weiss, and Sarah, Stewart and Mia Silvestri, and Harrison, Julianna, Erik and Colin Voloshin, and Lily and Madeline Fenton, and Brooke, Skyler and Wynne Goldstone; and five nephews.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 13 at 10 A.M. in St. Jude's Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln, RI. Entombment will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston, RI.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, RI Friday 4-7 P.M. The DiPiro children and their father, Frank, invite friends and family to donate in Ann's name to the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, in lieu of sending flowers, c/o Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904-9826. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 11, 2019