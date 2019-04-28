|
BARONE, ANN E.
61, passed away April 26, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Arthur and Hilda (Naturale) Barone; loving sister of Susan Sheedy; companion of Gener Tresil. She also leaves her beloved dog Bailey and the late Sam.
Ann had worked for Providence College for 44 years, most recently as the Assistant Dean of Students and Scheduling, before her retirement. She was an avid PC hockey fan, and loved to play bingo. Ann also had a love for making candy and various arts and crafts.
Visitation will be heldMonday, 4-7 p.m. with her funeral on Tuesday at 10 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. AMass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2019