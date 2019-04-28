Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins Street
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Barone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann E. Barone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann E. Barone Obituary
BARONE, ANN E.
61, passed away April 26, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Arthur and Hilda (Naturale) Barone; loving sister of Susan Sheedy; companion of Gener Tresil. She also leaves her beloved dog Bailey and the late Sam.
Ann had worked for Providence College for 44 years, most recently as the Assistant Dean of Students and Scheduling, before her retirement. She was an avid PC hockey fan, and loved to play bingo. Ann also had a love for making candy and various arts and crafts.
Visitation will be heldMonday, 4-7 p.m. with her funeral on Tuesday at 10 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. AMass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Download Now