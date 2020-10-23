KLINE, ANN E. (CONWAY)
88, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Visitation will be held Saturday Morning, October 24, 2020 from 8:15 – 9:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Lincoln. Burial will follow in St. Ambrose Cemetery, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Kline's memory may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Please visit maceroni.com
for complete obituary.