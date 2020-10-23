1/1
Ann E. (Conway) Kline
KLINE, ANN E. (CONWAY)
88, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Visitation will be held Saturday Morning, October 24, 2020 from 8:15 – 9:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Lincoln. Burial will follow in St. Ambrose Cemetery, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Kline's memory may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Please visit maceroni.com for complete obituary.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
08:15 - 09:15 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
Funeral services provided by
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
