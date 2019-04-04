Home

Foster-Hax Funeral Home
52 Park Street
Pulaski, NY 13142
(315) 298-2136
Ann Eccleston


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Eccleston Obituary
ECCLESTON, ANN
Ann M. Eccleston, age 83, resident of Pulaski, NY for the last 12 years, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Ann was born January 16, 1936 in Providence, RI, the daughter of Earl and Mary (Kiernan) McGlynn. She grew up in West Warwick, RI.
Surviving are her children, Jill Eccleston (Jan van der Heide) of Pulaski, Karen Ranone of North Scituate, RI and Greg (Domique) Eccleston of East Greenwich, RI; three granddaughters, Leah Eccleston (Dalex Smith), Emma van der Heide and Ruth van der Heide; brother, Earl McGlynn and sister, Marcia (Anthony) Bruno; and four nieces and nephews and their children. Ann was predeceased by a sister, Mary Karpman. She also leaves behind a beloved grand-dog, Maxie.
A graveside service will be held later this spring in Pulaski, NY. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
