DUBOIS, ANN F.
85, of Orchard Meadow Drive, Smithfield, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at home. She was the beloved wife of Gilbert R. Dubois. Mr. & Mrs. Dubois had been married for fifty-eight years.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Joseph T. and Anna (McGarrigle) McKitchen, she had lived in Seekonk prior to moving to Smithfield twenty years ago.
Mrs. Dubois was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Pawtucket. She was a communicant of St. Michael Church, Smithfield, and a former communicant of St. Mary's Church, Seekonk, where she volunteered on many committees. She also volunteered with the Cub Scouts and Girls Scouts, as well as the Seekonk PTA.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Karenann McLoughlin, and her fiancé George Lazieh of Cumberland, and Ami L. Salwierz, and her husband Jerome of Rehoboth, Mass.; one son, Michael J. Dubois, and his wife Carol, of Tampa, FL; one sister, Mary E. Farley of Seekonk; and four grandchildren, Caitlyn McLoughlin, Jack McLoughlin, Abigail Salwierz, Noelle Salwierz; and several nieces and nephews. She was the grandmother of the late Maggie Ann McLoughlin, and the sister of the late Dr. Joseph R. McKitchen, William J. McKitchen, Francis E. McKitchen and John E. McKitchen.
Her funeral will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, R.I. 02860 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019