Masse, Ann F. (Goodwin),
88, of Warwick, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, November 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Normand R. Masse.
Born and raised in Providence, a daughter of the late Owen F. and Ann (Farrelly) Goodwin, Ann was a graduate of Blessed Sacrament School and Saint Mary of the Visitation High School.
Ann was a technician in the microbiology laboratory at Rhode Island Hospital for twenty-six years before retiring.
An avid bridge player, she was a member of the Warwick Bridge Club, Warwick Senior Center, and the American Contract Bridge League. She also excelled at playing Mahjong.
Ann was a communicant of Saint Timothy Church, Warwick, for many years.
She leaves two sons, Michael N. Masse and his wife Betsy, and Kevin L. Masse and his wife Marcia; a daughter, Susan M. Masse and her fiance, Chief Peter Lamb; two sisters, Ellen M. Myers and Catherine M. Murphy; eight loving grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her daughter, Ann M. Toguchi, grandson, Brett P. Masse, brothers, Edward J.Goodwin, Peter K. Goodwin, Reverend Owen F. Goodwin, ss.cc, Senator Thomas N. Goodwin, Mary U. Sweeney, Jane A. Goodwin, and Ellen L. Goodwin.
The funeral will be held Saturday, at 8:45 am, from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rt117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saint Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Friday, 4:00 - 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pilgrim Senior Center, 27 Pilgrim Parkway, Warwick, RI 02888 in her memory will be appreciated. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019