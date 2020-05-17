|
|
FRIEDLANDER, ANN (TOMASELLI)
64, of Rumford, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Larry Friedlander. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Domenic and Mary (Villa) Tomaselli.
Ann is survived by her loving children, Erica Mercier and her husband Neil, Alicia Friedlander and her husband Meddy, William Friedlander and his wife Natalia, Derek Friedlander, and Brian Friedlander. She was the cherished grandmother of Dane Friedlander, Maya Friedlander and Elizabeth Mercier. Ann was the sister of Michael Tomaselli, Peter Tomaselli, the late Steven Tomaselli and the late Paul Tomaselli.
Ann's funeral services are private. A memorial mass and celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dr. Howard Safran's Research Fund at the Lifespan Cancer Institute, 139 Point Street, Providence, RI. Checks can be made payable to: The Lifespan Cancer Institute, In the memo line, please write Ann Friedlander. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020