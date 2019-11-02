|
KELLEY, ANN GALLIGAN
passed away peacefully at home on October 31, 2019. Ann was born in Providence, the daughter of the late Charles H. and Virginia (McElroy) Galligan. She was the wife of Charles P. Kelley for 38 years. She is survived by her children, Andrew C.P. Kelley and Caroline K. Geiger and her husband Ross all of Boston, her brothers the Reverend Charles H. Galligan and Richard McElroy. Ann was the sister-in-law of Dr. John G.W. Kelley and Dr. Cynthia Ferrara and their children Sean and Maria of New Hampshire and the daughter-in-law of the late Milton and Leona Kelley. Ann was a Professor of Accounting at Providence College for 32 years where she also ran the Business Studies Program and served on numerous committees. Prior to teaching at Providence College Ann was a Professor at Salve Regina University in Newport, RI where she made wonderful friendships. Ann loved teaching and she was loved by her students, as evidenced by the numerous emails and letters she received over the years from former students who expressed what a difference she had made in their lives. Ann enjoyed her time as a guest professor in Saudi Arabia where most of her students were members of the royal family. Ann received her undergraduate degree in Accounting from Providence College, an MBA from Northeastern University, and a CAGS in Taxation from Bryant University and was a CPA. Ann's cancer had not been detected early by regular mammograms because she, like many women had a condition known as dense breast tissue. She learned that unlike some states, RI did not have a requirement that women with dense breasts be notified that they should consider additional screening measures such as an ultrasound. After learning this Ann embarked on a crusade to change that and with her husband sat down at the kitchen table and wrote legislation that became law in 2014 which required that women be notified if they have dense breast tissue. When Ann could not be there her son, Andrew testified at the State House in support of the legislation. Ann always said that it was too late for her, but this law might help save others. In the 1980s Ann was elected to the South Kingstown School Committee. Ann loved Narragansett's beaches, traveling, exercising, Arizona, spending time with her family and visiting her daughter's in-laws in California. Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 4 at the Avery Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, November 5 at 11:00 am at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI. Burial will be private. The family would like to sincerely thank her colleagues, friends, and Ms. Dan Zheng for all of their help and support during her long battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Leona Kelley Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 273, Wakefield, RI 02880. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019