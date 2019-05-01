HAGUE, ANN (NICOLOPOULOS)

82, of Cranston, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Carl Leroy Hague. Born in Greece, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Penelope (Boustris) Nicolopoulos.

In 1948 at the age of 12, she came to the US (Ellis Island) with her family.

Ann was a supervisor for Spiedel for 30 years before retiring in 1998; she was a member of the Greek Annunciation Church in Cranston, she was an avid bowler, loved watching the Red Sox and being with her grandchildren and playing with the dog.

She was the devoted mother to sons James Hague and wife Barbara of Cranston, and William Hague and wife Susan of Cranston; loving yiayia to Michael, Matthew, Nicole, Victoria and Emily Hague; big yiayia to Madison Hague; sister to Mary Pereira, James Nickolas, Harry Nicolopoulos, Theodore Nicolopoulos, and the late Christoula Nicolopoulos and Panayota Ashukian.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Thursday at 9:00 am followed by her funeral service at 10:00 am in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in North Burial Ground, Providence. VISITING HOURS will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 175 Oaklawn Ave., Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on May 1, 2019