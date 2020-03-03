|
SERAPIGLIA, ANN J. (ZACCARDELLI)
88, passed away on February 29, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Saverio E. "Sam" Serapiglia. Born in Smithfield, she was a daughter of the late Vittorio and Margaret (Bruno) Zaccardelli.
Ann retired from the Town of Smithfield after many years, where she worked as a secretary for the building official. Previously, she had worked at the former Benny's in Greenville. She enjoyed spending time with her family and with her friends, especially those in The Craft Club. An active communicant of St. Michael's Church, she was a past member of the Ave Maria Guild.
She is survived by three children, Paula Manni and her husband Ronald, Lisa DiSciullo and her husband, Gary, and Steven Serapiglia and his wife Christine, all of Smithfield; six grandchildren, Todd Manni and his wife Brittan, Jill Austin and her husband Patrick, Gary DiSciullo and his wife Cori, Kristen Thomsen and her husband Brian, and Amanda and Laura Serapiglia; and eight great-grandchildren, Kaeden and Blaise Manni, Gwen and Hannah Austin, Gavin and Nolan DiSciullo, and Marlee and Maddox Thomsen. She was the sister of the late Yolanda Parrillo.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 9 am from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Michael's Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Georgiaville. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Calling hours Wednesday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael's Church.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 3, 2020