Ann K. (Kelleher) Ackerman
ACKERMAN, ANN K. (KELLEHER)
55, of Winsor Drive, Barrington, died unexpectedly on May 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James L. Ackerman.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Honorable Thomas F. and Mary F. (Neilan) Kelleher, she lived in Barrington for 41 years.
Mrs. Ackerman was a second grade teacher for the East Providence School Department for the past 24 years. Her love for working with students was a lifelong passion.
Ann was a graduate of Providence College and earned her Master's Degree from Rhode Island College.
Mrs. Ackerman was a communicant of St. Luke Church. She was a devoted mother, teacher and enjoyed outdoor activities.
Besides her husband of fifteen years, she is survived by two daughters, Grace L. Ackerman and Julie R. Ackerman both of Barrington; two brothers, John F. Kelleher of North Attleboro and James N. Kelleher of Barrington and four nephews. She was the sister of the late Kathryn M. Wechseler.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday June 6, 2020 in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 10 a.m. Contributions in Ann's memory to the RISPCA, 186 Amaral Street, Riverside, RI 02915 would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Luke Church
Funeral services provided by
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
