Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church,
639 Mount Pleasant Ave.,
Providence, RI
Ann L. (DeStefano) DelSanto Obituary
DelSANTO, ANN L. (DeSTEFANO)
83, of North Providence, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Michael DelSanto. Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Pasqualina (Albanese) DeStefano.
Ann was a special education teachers assistant for the Providence School Department for many years before retiring. She was a member of LIUNA Local 1033, the Providence Women's Guild and was very active in the PTA. She loved the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed bingo and bowling.
A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her son, Frank DelSanto (Ret. NPPD), her daughter, Sandy Riggi and her husband Robert Riggi Jr.; two sisters, Evelyn Santopadre and Lortetta "Barbara" Cousins; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Michael S. DelSanto and sister of the late Sandra "Peachy" Cabral and Laura Bassett.
Visitation will be held Thursday Morning, March 21, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith Street, North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to: , P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101. maceroni.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
