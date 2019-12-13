|
|
LANGEVIN, ANN (ZIOCHOUSKI)
age 75, of Armington Street, Cranston, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was the wife of George W. Langevin. They were married for 53 years.
Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Norek) Ziochouski, she lived in Cranston for 53 years.
Mrs. Langevin was employed at Danecraft in Providence for 30 years, retiring 15 years ago. She loved gardening, camping, Scrabble, and her cat "Vinny."
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Bruce A. Langevin of Hebron, CT, Kevin E. Langevin of Walpole, MA, and Jeffrey M. Langevin of Wakefield, MA; two grandchildren, Jenna Langevin and Jared Langevin; and four sisters, Joan Fleming of Cumberland, Frances Williams of Lancaster, MA, Helen O'Donnell of East Providence, and Maureen Ziochouski of Cambridge, MA. She was the sister of the late Paula Mongeau.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, December 16 at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, One St. Paul Place, Cranston. Relatives and friends are invited, and may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 8-9 a.m. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Cancer Research Institute. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019