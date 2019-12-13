Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
One St. Paul Place
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Langevin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann (Ziochouski) Langevin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann (Ziochouski) Langevin Obituary
LANGEVIN, ANN (ZIOCHOUSKI)
age 75, of Armington Street, Cranston, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was the wife of George W. Langevin. They were married for 53 years.
Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Norek) Ziochouski, she lived in Cranston for 53 years.
Mrs. Langevin was employed at Danecraft in Providence for 30 years, retiring 15 years ago. She loved gardening, camping, Scrabble, and her cat "Vinny."
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Bruce A. Langevin of Hebron, CT, Kevin E. Langevin of Walpole, MA, and Jeffrey M. Langevin of Wakefield, MA; two grandchildren, Jenna Langevin and Jared Langevin; and four sisters, Joan Fleming of Cumberland, Frances Williams of Lancaster, MA, Helen O'Donnell of East Providence, and Maureen Ziochouski of Cambridge, MA. She was the sister of the late Paula Mongeau.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, December 16 at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, One St. Paul Place, Cranston. Relatives and friends are invited, and may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 8-9 a.m. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Cancer Research Institute. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -