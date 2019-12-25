|
|
DiMUCCIO, ANN LUCIA (LaTORRE)
87, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She lived a faith filled Christian life which makes it fitting she passed away on a Sunday, "The Day of the Lord." She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo "Mr. Dee" DiMuccio. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Pietro and Mary (Spardello) LaTorre, the sister of the late Anthony LaTorre and sister in law of the late Louise LaTorre.
Ann, known to many as "Gramma Anna", was an antiques enthusiast and collector, having owned J.H. Lams Antiques for many years. She was well known for her timeless sense of style and design as well as being creatively gifted and naturally artistic. She had a passion for home décor, crafting and floral design. Many of her handcrafted floral designs still adorn many homes to this day.
A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she is survived by her four loving daughters, Maria DiMuccio, Louann DiMuccio-Darwich, Holly Loffredo and Jera DiMuccio, three loving sons in law, Bashar Darwich, Michael Loffredo and Billy Melillo and two cherished grandchildren, Michael Loffredo, Jr. and Lauren Loffredo.
Visitation will be held Friday Morning, December 27, 2019 from 8:00 to 9:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to: Beacon Hospice – Amedisys Home Health Care, One Catamore Blvd. Unit 1, East Providence, RI 02914. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 25, 2019