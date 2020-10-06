1/1
Ann M. (Iannotti) Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN, ANN M. (IANNOTTI)
88, of Warwick, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Brown. Born in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late John and Victoria (Moretti) Iannotti. Ann was an amazing cook and an avid reader. She loved any kind of a celebration. Summer cocktail hours at the beach house were a must. She loved spending time with family and friends. Especially Sundays watching the Patriots with a drink and her friend Virginia. She loved her three daughters, but her grandchildren were the center of her world. A quick back scratch always brought a smile.
Ann is survived by her loving children, Lois Conway of North Kingstown, Karen Brown of Warwick and Donna Mancini and her husband Stephen of Cranston. She was the cherished grandmother of Kelly Conway, Edward Conway III, Anthony Mancini, Samantha Mancini and Richard Mancini. Ann was also the cherished great grandmother of Madison and Nathan Arruda.
Due to COVID-19 Ann's funeral service is private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved