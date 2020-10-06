BROWN, ANN M. (IANNOTTI)
88, of Warwick, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Brown. Born in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late John and Victoria (Moretti) Iannotti. Ann was an amazing cook and an avid reader. She loved any kind of a celebration. Summer cocktail hours at the beach house were a must. She loved spending time with family and friends. Especially Sundays watching the Patriots with a drink and her friend Virginia. She loved her three daughters, but her grandchildren were the center of her world. A quick back scratch always brought a smile.
Ann is survived by her loving children, Lois Conway of North Kingstown, Karen Brown of Warwick and Donna Mancini and her husband Stephen of Cranston. She was the cherished grandmother of Kelly Conway, Edward Conway III, Anthony Mancini, Samantha Mancini and Richard Mancini. Ann was also the cherished great grandmother of Madison and Nathan Arruda.
Due to COVID-19 Ann's funeral service is private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
