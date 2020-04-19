Home

Ann M. (McCabe) Hanstine

Ann M. (McCabe) Hanstine Obituary
HANSTINE (McCabe), Ann M.
91, formerly of Saunderstown, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond A. Hanstine for sixty-three years. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, she was a daughter of the late James A. and Catherine (Cooney) McCabe.
Ann was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School in New Jersey. She led an adventurous life with her husband, Raymond. Together, they traveled the world during his naval career. Ann was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles, completing them in ink. She loved watching the sunset over Narragansett Bay from her kitchen window. Ann cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
She is survived by her three devoted daughters, Ann Marie Fischer (husband, Jeffrey), Virginia Swanson (husband, Gary), and Elizabeth Reiss (husband, David); seven beloved grandchildren, Gregory Fischer, Marc Fischer (wife, Leah), Christopher Swanson, Timothy Reiss, Daniel Reiss, Peter Swanson, and Kelly Reiss; a great-grandson, Sawyer Fischer; and a brother, William McCabe. Ann is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Raymond, she was predeceased by four siblings, Catherine Heald, Mary Dwyer, Elizabeth Freund, and James McCabe.
Her private Funeral Liturgy will be in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home of North Kingstown. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148, or, the Heifer International, One World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202 will be appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
