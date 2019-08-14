|
|
MALONEY, ANN M. (WHITLEY)
Ann M. (Whitley) Maloney 89, passed away on Monday August 12th at Brentwood by the Bay surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late William E. Maloney. They were married for 62 years. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Katherine (Trow) Whitley. She was the mother of Christine M. Anderson and her husband Gary, William A. Maloney and his wife Marcia Clayton, Barbara J. Hartell and her companion Trung Seltzer. She was the Nana Ann to Christopher Hartell and his wife Jennifer, Matthew Anderson, Jennifer Christiansen and her husband David, Lindsey Anderson, Bethany Liese and her husband Ryan, and Stephen Hartell and his companion Marisa Dean. Great grandmother to Aidan and Dillon Hartell, Kaitlyn and Brady Christiansen, Hannah, Madison, and Olivia Liese, and Faith Dean and Hunter Dean Hartell. Ann graduated from St. Xavier's after raising her family she went to work at Cranston City Hall and worked there until retirement. Her best times were skiing at Sugarbush with her children and grandchildren and Sundays with family at Point Judith. She loved to travel, paint, and attending performances at PPAC and Theatre-By-The-Sea with friends. Her funeral will be held on Friday at 8:45am from The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Matthew Church Cranston at 10:00am. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to McCauley House P.O. Box 27009 Providence, RI 02907 would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019