Senerchia Pierik, Ann M.

Ann entered Eternal Life on May 4, 2019. She was the widow of John Greenwood Pierik MD and James R. Senerchia. Daughter of Joseph and Anna Krajnyak of New York City and sister of the Helen Kelleher all deceased. Ann was an alumnus of St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing, New York City and trained in the Nurse Cadet Program during Would War II and retired as a registered nurse from Roger Williams Medical Center after 20 years of service. She volunteered at McCauley House and Amos House in their formative years and St. Teresa of Avilla soup kitchen until it's closing. She was a lector and Eucharistic minister at St. Ann's Church, Cranston until its closing. She is survived by 5 children, Jean Marie Pierik, Joseph Pierik, Elizabeth McEmery, Mary Ann Cooke and Thomas Pierik, 4 Step children Dori Senerchia, Lynne Dupre, James R. Senerchia and Richard Senerchia, 12 grandchildren 5 great grandchildren and a sister-in-law Dorothy Senerchia. Her funeral is Friday at 10:45 a.m. from 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, Cranston. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. VISITATION FRIDAY MORNING 9:30 -10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be make to R.I. Food Bank 200 Niantic Ave. Providence, R.I. 02907 Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2019