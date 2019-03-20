|
TUCCIARONE, ANN M.
88, died Sunday. Daughter of the late Daniel and Maria (Rasile) Tucciarone. Sister of Alessandra DiGiorgio, Leonard and Santo Tucciarone, Sr. Gemma Tucciarone, FCJ and Mildred Valcourt.
Funeral Friday at 10am from the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Greenville. Mass at 11am in St. Philip Church, Greenville. Visitation Thursday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Padre Pio Foundation of America, 463 Main Street, Cromwell, CT 06416, www.padrepio.com or a . For complete obituary see andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 20, 2019