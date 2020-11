Lachance, Ann Marie (Leonard)of Riverside 57 passed away November 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Boston MA she was the beloved wife of Edward Lachance, Jr and the mother of Edward III and Rachel Lachance the daughter of Pauline (Fogge) Leonard and the late F Gordon Leonard. There will be a private celebration of life in 2021 for her famil. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Cancer Society , Hospice or The Autism Project in her memory.