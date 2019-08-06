Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
191 School Street
Albion, RI
Ann Marie (Santoro) Landolfi

Ann Marie (Santoro) Landolfi Obituary
LANDOLFI, ANN MARIE (SANTORO)
a resident of North Providence, passed away on August 2, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late John Raymond Landolfi to whom she was married for 25 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary D. (Fraioli) Santoro. She was the daughter-in-law of the late John M. Landolfi and Margherita (Russo) Landolfi and sister-in-law of the late David Landolfi.
Ann Marie was the devoted mother of Lisa A. Landolfi, cherished sister of Angela A. Henderson, Lucille E. Santoro, Ralph F. Santoro, M.D. and his wife Suzanne, and Brenda A. Marini and her husband Gino. She also was the sister-in-law of Edgar McCreadie Jr.
Ann Marie was a graduate of St. Xavier Academy and Rhode Island College. Her employment began with the family business, Santoro Plastering. She began working for the State of RI at the Dept. of Labor and Training before later focusing on child care. The role she treasured more than anything was motherhood.
Ann Marie's pride and joy was her family, she enjoyed cooking (especially for the holidays) and spending time with her loved ones at the beach. She was a member of the Bonnet Shores Beach Club.
She was the dear aunt (known to them as 'Auntie Rie Rie') to: Chuck and Nicole, Brenda and Kevin, Anthony, Gina, Daniel, Brendan, Giuliana, Alessandra and great nephew Franco.
Visitation will be held Wednesday 4-8 p.m. with her funeral on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School Street, Albion. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Donations may be made to St. Ambrose Church. For information and condolences please visit, pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
