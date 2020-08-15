Louth, Ann Marie,
71, of Cranston, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Kent Regency in Warwick.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Catherine T. (McCaffrey) Louth.
Ann was a graduate of Chamberland Junior College. She was a loving and caring person who will be missed by all who knew her. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox.
She leaves two brothers, John P. Louth and his wife Cheryl, and Thomas J. Louth and his wife Helen. She was the sister of the late Catherine M. Louth.
Her funeral will be held on Monday at 10:00 am in the Immaculate Conception Church 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Mass General Hospital Neurological Department 15 Parkman St #835, Boston, MA 02114 in her memory would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com