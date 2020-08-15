1/1
Ann Marie Louth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louth, Ann Marie,
71, of Cranston, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Kent Regency in Warwick.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Catherine T. (McCaffrey) Louth.
Ann was a graduate of Chamberland Junior College. She was a loving and caring person who will be missed by all who knew her. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox.
She leaves two brothers, John P. Louth and his wife Cheryl, and Thomas J. Louth and his wife Helen. She was the sister of the late Catherine M. Louth.
Her funeral will be held on Monday at 10:00 am in the Immaculate Conception Church 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Mass General Hospital Neurological Department 15 Parkman St #835, Boston, MA 02114 in her memory would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Funeral
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved