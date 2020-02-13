|
Rhodes, Ann Marie,
78, of Warwick, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald L. "Dusty" Rhodes, Sr., (PPD).
Born in Douglas, Massachusetts, she was a daughter of the late George and Georgianna (Dijaro) Deschene.
Ann Marie was a crossing guard for the City of Providence for many years before retiring.
She was an avid bingo player, enjoyed days at the beach, and spending time with family and friends.
She leaves two sons, Donald L. Rhodes, Jr. and Dustin J. Rhodes and his wife Sandra; two daughters, Tracy A. Pendergraft and her husband Ed, and Jessica M. Rhodes; and four loving grandchildren, Devin, Sara, Donald, III and Marco. She was a sister of the late Kathleen Deschene MacMillian.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, at 10:00 am, in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, (Rt 117) Warwick. Burial will be in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Friday, 4:00 - 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the David Louis Cunha Foundation, 563 Log Road, Smithfield, RI 02917 or on-line at www.davidlouiscunhafoundation.org in her memory will be appreciated. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2020