Lisa, Michael & family,
Im so sorry to hear about the passing of your mom/grandmother. I will keep you all in my thoughts & prayers. Sending much love.
Patty Patterson
SORMANTI, ANN MARIE
70, of Greenville Road, North Smithfield died on Thursday, June 18th in Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of the late Alfred "Butch" Sormanti. They had been married for 46 years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Amelia "Molly" (Ginolfi) Recchia. She had lived in North Smithfield for 18 years previously living in North Providence.
Ann Marie worked at Kohls for 12 years before retiring. She loved to golf, bowl, dance and play mahjong. She loved spending time with her family playing games.
She is survived by her cherished daughters; Lisa Ciccone of North Providence, Dawn Evangelista and her husband Joe of North Smithfield, Pamela Villella of Lincoln, her grandchildren: Daniel, Anthony and Michael Ciccone, Britney and Kyle Evangelista and Jessica and Gianna Villella, her great granddaughters, Gianna and Annabel Ciccone.
Besides her children she is survived by her sisters Dorothy Beauchamp of Warwick, Joan Rachiele and husband Samuel Rachiele Jr. of Cranston and the late Barbara Patterson. Loved by all her nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday June 22nd at 10am in St. Anthony Church, Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial was private. Visitation respecfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For messages of condolence, please see www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.