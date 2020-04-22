|
|
Sullivan, Ann Marie
Ann Marie (Motta) Sullivan, 58, of Coventry, RI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Born on July 10, 1961 in Warwick, RI, she was the daughter of the late John and Nathalie M. (Lebrun) Motta.
Ann enjoyed a successful career with the Military Exchange Service as a Buyer and later as a Sales Manager. Diagnosed with brain cancer in 1997, she resided at Riverview Healthcare Community in Coventry for the past 11 years.
She is survived by her siblings: John Motta and his wife, Carolyn Dion-Motta of Coventry; and Susan (Motta) Grossman and her husband, Seth Grossman, of Cranford, NJ; as well as two nephews. She was the former wife of Timothy Sullivan of Virginia.
Consistent with precautions due to Coronavirus, Ann's funeral and burial at Notre Dame Cemetery will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date when it is again safe to gather.
To view the complete obituary or send a written expression of sympathy, please visit www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, North Attleborough MA. (508) 695-0200
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 22, 2020