YENA, ANN MARIE (PARRILLO)
Ann Marie Yena passed away in Port Orange, Florida on September 15th, 2019. She was 78 years old. A longtime resident of New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater, Florida, Ann Marie was born in Cranston, Rhode Island. She graduated from Cranston East High School in 1959, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Teacher Education from Bryant College in 1963. She went on to teach at Cranston West High School and Johnson & Wales College.
Ann Marie is preceded in death by her parents, Rocco and Anna (Mansolillo) Parrillo, her children Christine and Paul, and her sister, Jean Macera. She is survived by her children with John A. Yena of East Greenwich, RI, John R. Yena and his wife Lisa, Lauren J. Yena and her husband Matthew, her grandchildren Parish, Logan, Keene, and Benjamin, her nephew Robert and her niece Cheryl, and her beloved partner, George W. Metzker.
Family and friends wishing to participate in a celebration of her life may visit Nardolillo Funeral Home in Rhode Island at 1278 Park Ave, Cranston, RI 02910 on Saturday, November 9th between 10am and 12 noon. Service to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann Marie's name may be sent to The Children's Heart Foundation, PO Box 244, Lincolnshire, IL 60069. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2019