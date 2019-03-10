|
BEALS, ANN P.
formerly of Wakefield and Cranston, passed away peacefully on March 7th, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Providence, RI, Ann was a daughter of the late A. Chester Beals, Jr. and the late Gladys (Kimball) Beals, sister of Nancy K. Beals of Warwick and the late Chester K. Beals, and step daughter of the late Florence Beals.
Ann was the Vice President of A.C. Beals Company, Inc., a building and development company for 30 years until her retirement in 1978. She was a member of All Saints Memorial Church and served on their vestry for many years. Ann was also a member of Cranston Rainbow Alumnae, Perryville Grange #14, Green Hill Civic Association, Point Judith Country Club, Agawam Hunt; and a former member of Metacomet Country Club, Rhode Island Women's Golf Association, R.I. Women's Senior Golf Association, U.S. Golf Association, Animal Rescue League of Southern Rhode Island, Rhode Island Zoological Society, and Saint Elizabeth Home.
Ann was a unique, generous and singular personality. Fiercely loyal to family and friends, especially her beloved sister Nancy, Ann was a champion of the underdog and loathed pretense. A master story teller and self-described "Swamp Yankee," Ann personified strength, independence and tradition. Ann will be deeply missed by the many friends and family who loved and supported her in Warwick and Green Hill.
Her funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11th at 10am at All Saints Memorial Church, 674 Westminster Street, Providence, RI. A burial will immediately follow at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to All Saints Memorial Church, 674 Westminster Street, Providence, RI; or to Animal Rescue League of Southern Rhode Island, 506B Curtis Corner Rd, Peace Dale, RI 02879.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019