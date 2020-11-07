MOAN, ANN P. (Heaney)
89 a retired Registered Nurse passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care in Providence. She was the wife of the late Robert B. Moan. Born in Fall River, MA she was the daughter of the late William J. and Marjorie (Arkison) Heaney. She was the beloved mother of Kathleen Binns (Todd), M. Elizabeth Shelov, and Ann M. Martini; loving grandmother of Zakary, Ava, Sarah and Emma. She was the sister of the late William J. Heaney, Jr. and Atty. James A. Heaney. Mrs. Moan was a graduate of the first nursing class at Salve Regina University where she earned her BS in Nursing.
Her funeral and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com