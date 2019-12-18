|
|
RICE, ANN P. (CALISE)
83, of Amanda St., Cranston, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur A. Rice, Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Vito A. and Rose V. (Varone) Calise, Sr.
Ann worked for the Providence School Department for 30 years retiring as Chief Clerk of Human Resources and later worked for the RIDOT for 12 years as an Executive Assistant.
She was the devoted mother of Arthur A. Rice, Jr. and his wife Loretta of Warwick, Michael S. Rice and his wife Denise and Andrew Rice, all of Cranston; dear sister of Vito A. Calise, Jr. and his wife Florence of North Kingstown; cherished grandmother of Ryan and his wife Melody, Matthew, Brittany and Isabelle; and loving great-grandmother of Harry and Penelope.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20th at 11 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by inurnment at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 18, 2019