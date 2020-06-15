ROZZI , ANN P. (DiStefano)
95, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, MA. She was the wife of the late Silvio U. Rozzi. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Theresa (Faella) DiStefano. She worked as an administrative assistant in a Law Office and the Cranston School Department. She is survived by her children, Stephen V. Rozzi and his wife Janie, and daughter, Susan Rozzi Plunkett and her husband David. She is also survived by two grandchildren Alexandra and Caitlin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ann's Mass of Christian Burial at 11:15 AM Wednesday, June 17, at St. Bartholomew Church, Laurel Hill Ave, Providence. Burial will be private. Due to COVID-19 calling hours and flowers are omitted. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Please share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 15, 2020.