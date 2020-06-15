Ann P. (DiStefano) Rozzi
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROZZI , ANN P. (DiStefano)
95, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, MA. She was the wife of the late Silvio U. Rozzi. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Theresa (Faella) DiStefano. She worked as an administrative assistant in a Law Office and the Cranston School Department. She is survived by her children, Stephen V. Rozzi and his wife Janie, and daughter, Susan Rozzi Plunkett and her husband David. She is also survived by two grandchildren Alexandra and Caitlin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ann's Mass of Christian Burial at 11:15 AM Wednesday, June 17, at St. Bartholomew Church, Laurel Hill Ave, Providence. Burial will be private. Due to COVID-19 calling hours and flowers are omitted. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Please share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:15 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved